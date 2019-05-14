Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place. And you should probably get your tickets early, recent research from Eventbrite revealed that most Angelenos get their tickets well in advance of the show, and fall low on the spontaneous cities list. So keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time and the effort of planning ahead for the week of May 13.

Monday, May 13

The Strokes @ The Wiltern [Sold Out]

The Strokes are active again and announced they’d be making their return to the stage this summer at Bilbao BBK Live in Spain. Those lucky enough, will be able to catch them at their sold-out show The Wiltern before their global comeback. Proceeds from the show will benefit The Center in Hollywood and FoodCycle LA to support the city’s homeless community.

Tuesday, May 14

Jorja Smith @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

UK pop singer Jorja Smith‘s star is rising. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys this year and her critically acclaimed debut studio album, Lost & Found landed on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. It included the stand out cuts “Blue Lights” and “February 3rd.” Jorja is also a favorite of Drake, who featured her on his More Life project.

Wednesday, May 15

Boogie @ The Observatory [Sold Out]

Compton rapper Boogie made waves when he came onto the scene with his banger “Oh My” in 2015 and two years later Eminem signed him to his label Shady Records. His debut album Everything’s For Sale was released in January to critical acclaim. Boogie’s hype performance at Uproxx’s The RX showcase is reason enough for anyone who enjoys his music to see him do his thing live.

