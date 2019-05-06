Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of May 6.

Monday, May 6

Getty Image

Ariana Grande @ The Staples Center [Tickets]

Last summer, Ariana Grande unleashed her Grammy Award-winning album Sweetner and in February her follow-up album Thank U, Next, was released. Her latest singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” both landed at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Her Sweetner World Tour is in support of both chart-topping projects and has former Fifth Harmony member Normani as the supporting act.

Tuesday, May 7

Getty Image

FKA Twigs @ Palace Theatre [Tickets]

FKA Twigs is re-emerging with new music starting with her track “Cellophane,” her first single in three years. Twigs recently announced an eleven city tour and she’s kicking it off by hitting Los Angeles for back-to-back shows.

Wednesday, May 8

