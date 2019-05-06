All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

05.06.19 42 mins ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of May 6.

Monday, May 6

Getty Image

Ariana Grande @ The Staples Center [Tickets]

Last summer, Ariana Grande unleashed her Grammy Award-winning album Sweetner and in February her follow-up album Thank U, Next, was released. Her latest singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” both landed at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Her Sweetner World Tour is in support of both chart-topping projects and has former Fifth Harmony member Normani as the supporting act.

Tuesday, May 7

Getty Image

FKA Twigs @ Palace Theatre [Tickets]

FKA Twigs is re-emerging with new music starting with her track “Cellophane,” her first single in three years. Twigs recently announced an eleven city tour and she’s kicking it off by hitting Los Angeles for back-to-back shows.

Ariana Grande @ The Staples Center [Tickets]

Wednesday, May 8

FKA Twigs @ Palace Theatre [Tickets]

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA
TAGSconcertslos angelesThe UPROXX Guide To LA
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 6 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP