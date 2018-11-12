All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

11.12.18 16 mins ago
live music tonight los angeles

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 12.

Monday, November 12

Emari Traffie

Open Mike Eagle @ Marty’s On Newport [Tickets]

When he’s not wrestling, Open Mike Eagle is one of the most cerebral and enigmatic rappers in the game, and What Happens When I Try To Relax is one of the year’s finest art rap records.

Read our review of What Happens When I Try To Relax here.

Tuesday, November 13

David Crosby @ City National Grove of Anaheim [Tickets]

Crosby still loves performing, as he recently told Uproxx, “The three hours that I’m onstage is heaven. I love being in a band, I love singing. It’s ecstasy to me.”

Read our interview with Crosby here.

Mutual Benefit @ Resident [Tickets]

It’s been a long time since the group broke out with their 2013 Bandcamp darling record Love’s Crushing Diamond, and now they’re touring behind a new record of gentle folk, Thunder Follows The Light.

Wednesday, November 14

Phosphorescent @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Phosphorescent is back with his first record since 2013’s Muchaco, and C’est La Vie is filled with alt-country gems that warm up a room in a live setting.

Thursday, November 15

Phosphorescent @ Belasco Theater [Tickets]

