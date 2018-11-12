Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 12.

Monday, November 12

Emari Traffie

Open Mike Eagle @ Marty’s On Newport [Tickets]

When he’s not wrestling, Open Mike Eagle is one of the most cerebral and enigmatic rappers in the game, and What Happens When I Try To Relax is one of the year’s finest art rap records.

Read our review of What Happens When I Try To Relax here.

Tuesday, November 13

Getty Image

David Crosby @ City National Grove of Anaheim [Tickets]

Crosby still loves performing, as he recently told Uproxx, “The three hours that I’m onstage is heaven. I love being in a band, I love singing. It’s ecstasy to me.”

Read our interview with Crosby here.

Mutual Benefit @ Resident [Tickets]

It’s been a long time since the group broke out with their 2013 Bandcamp darling record Love’s Crushing Diamond, and now they’re touring behind a new record of gentle folk, Thunder Follows The Light.

Wednesday, November 14

Philip Cosores

Phosphorescent @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Phosphorescent is back with his first record since 2013’s Muchaco, and C’est La Vie is filled with alt-country gems that warm up a room in a live setting.

Thursday, November 15

Philip Cosores

Phosphorescent @ Belasco Theater [Tickets]