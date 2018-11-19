Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 19.

Monday, November 19

Nile Rodgers @ The GRAMMY Museum [Tickets]

Rodgers is a disco pioneer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, and it’s not every day that living legends with a resume like Rodgers’ are performing in your backyard.

Tuesday, November 20

Billie Eilish @ Fonda Theatre [Sold out]

Eilish has been around for a couple years now, and with all the success she’s had, it’s easy to forget that she’s only 16 years old, meaning she has plenty of time to continue her ascent.

Justin Timberlake @ Honda Center [Tickets]

The fact that he’s performed at the Super Bowl should be evidence enough that JT is a world-class performer, and he’s touring behind Man Of The Woods, which had a handful of fun singles.

Wednesday, November 21

Billie Eilish @ Fonda Theatre [Sold out]

Cat Power @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel [Tickets]

It’s been a minute since Cat Power has had an album to tour in support of, but she recently released Wanderer, her first album since 2012.