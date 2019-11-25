Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 25.

Monday, November 25

Madonna @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is still pushing musical boundaries years after disrupting the music industry with her daring statements with music. The Grammy Award-winning star released her fourteenth studio album titled Madame X this year and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. A chance to catch Madge giving the performance of a lifetime to songs both classic, such as “Like A Prayer” and “Ray Of Light,” and new, such as “Medellín” with Maluma, is here.

Wednesday, November 27

Kevin Gates @ The Novo [Tickets]

With I’m Him put this summer, multi-platinum artist Kevin Gates‘ first release in three years, his subsequent tour is nearly coming to a close with Los Angeles as one of the final pit stops before he officially wraps his trek in Seattle. Besides I’m Him joints such as “Facts” and “By My Lonely,” expect the Bread Winners Association chief to perform hits like “2 Phones” and “I Don’t Get Tired.”

A$AP Ferg @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

A$AP Ferg came with the summertime anthem “Wigs” with the release of his album Floor Seats and now he’s on tour. The A$AP Mob members’ tour lasts through December, but this week marks Los Angeles fans oppo

143 THX Festival @ Los Angeles Theatre [Tickets]

143 THX Festival is bringing out R&B favorites 112 and Ray J to headline a show with four floors and three stages. A-Trak, 1TakeJay and Soupersam are also expected to make an appearance.