Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of November 26.

Monday, November 26

Jorja Smith @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Smith proved recently that she’s a terrific live performer (not that she needed to) with a stirring piano ballad rendition of SZA And Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars.”

Tuesday, November 27

Justin Timberlake @ Staples Center [Tickets]

JT is a pop icon, so if you want an evening of memorable bangers, head to Staples Center.

Wednesday, November 28

Brockhampton @ Shrine Expo Hall [Tickets]

It’s been a strange year for Brockhampton, but ultimately, they’re touring behind Iridescence, one of the year’s most fascinating albums.

Thursday, November 29

Brockhampton @ Shrine Expo Hall [Tickets]