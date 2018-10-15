Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of October 15.

Monday, October 15

Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Marissa Nadler @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Nadler just released her excellent new record For My Crimes, and it features gothic folk tracks like album highlight “For My Crimes,” which also features Angel Olsen.

Sting and Shaggy @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

I recently saw the two perform at the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival, and while it may still not be the most expected combination ever, it’s a real good time.

Tuesday, October 16

Getty Image

Arctic Monkeys @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores previously saw Arctic Monkeys live and his takeaway was that they’re the most pre-eminent rock band of 2018, so if you haven’t checked them out yet, you ought to.

Drake (with Migos) @ The Forum [Tickets]

Drake is going to be in the Los Angeles area for a handful of shows this week, so don’t feel too bad if you opt to check out one of Tuesday’s other exciting musical options instead.

Lykke Li @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Li is currently touring behind So Sad So Sexy, and with that record, the Swedish indie-pop star truly has one of the year’s most engaging on her hands.

Read our review of So Sad So Sexy here.

Soccer Mommy @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Soccer Mommy had been a Bandcamp favorite for a while now, but her new album Clean has deservedly thrust her in front of a larger audience.

Read our interview with Soccer Mommy here.

Spiritualized @ Orpheum Theatre [Tickets]

Few bands make it happen for as long as Spiritualized has, so the fact that they’re still making records as excellent as this year’s And Nothing Hurt is an anomaly.

Read our review of And Nothing Hurt here.

Wednesday, October 17

Getty Image

Arctic Monkeys @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Drake (with Migos) @ The Forum [Tickets]

Meg Myers @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

Myers’ new album Take Me To The Disco features highlights like the unsettling “Numb” and the haunting title track, making it one of the year’s best.

Read our interview with Myers here.

Yaeji @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Yaeji has made a name for herself as an excellent remix artist (her version of Charli XCX’x “Focus” was fantastic), and there’s hope that she has a new project on the horizon.

Thursday, October 18

Capitol Records

Maggie Rogers @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Rogers is a pop star in the making, which she’s proven with singles like “Fallingwater” and “Alaska,” songs that show she’s making some of 2018’s best electro-pop.

Rhye @ The Glass House [Tickets]

Rhye’s voice really is unlike that of anybody else in the contemporary music landscape, and his songs, while subtle, are pleasingly soulful triumphs.

Yaeji @ Regent Theater [Tickets]