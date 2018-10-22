Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of October 22.

Tuesday, October 23

Bruno Mars @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Whether or not you’re in love with Mars’ many Grammy wins, there’s no denying that he’s a dynamite performer with songs you can’t keep out of your head. If you’re unable to catch him Tuesday, keep in mind that he’ll be sticking around LA for a good portion of the week.

Wednesday, October 24

Jay Rock @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Jay Rock isn’t the most esteemed member of the Top Dawg Entertainment family, but he’s part of the family for a reason: He can hold his own, as he proved on his latest album, Redemption.

Thursday, October 25

Big Boi @ Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Tickets]

Last year saw the release of Boomiverse, Big Boi’s first solo album since 2012, and the Outkast alum, who is still a fun performer, is passing through LA while touring behind the record.

Thomas Rhett (with Brett Young) @ Honda Center [Tickets]

Here’s a hot country ticket: Rhett’s past three albums have all peaked at at least No. 2 on the Hot Country chart, and while Young’s career isn’t quite as established, four of his five singles reached the top three on the US Country chart.