Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of October 29.

Monday, October 29

Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Jay Rock @ Fonda Theatre [Sold out]

Jay Rock isn’t the most esteemed member of the Top Dawg Entertainment family, but he’s part of the family for a reason: He can hold his own, as he proved on his latest album, Redemption.

Read our review of Redemption here

St. Vincent @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Annie Clark is consistently one of the most enigmatic figures in indie rock, and her current live show is visually fantastic and one that deserves to be seen in person.

Tuesday, October 30

Getty Image

Troye Sivan @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Sivan may be an emerging pop star, but he’s definitely a pop star, and his new album, Bloom, proves that he might just be the future, so get in on the ground floor and check him out live this week.

Read our review of Bloom here.

Wednesday, October 31

Getty Image

Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life (Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Travis Scott, John Mayer, and more) @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Mac Miller made plenty of talented friends during his time in the industry, which means that this night of music in his honor is set to be pretty special.

Travis Scott @ Poppy [Tickets]

Astroworld is, in the eyes of many, the year’s finest album, so checking out the man behind it is a no-brainer.

Thursday, November 1

Colin Medley

Nap Eyes @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Nap Eyes are perfectly adept at combining indie rock with classic country/folk influences, a skill they display on their 2018 album I’m Bad Now.