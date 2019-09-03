Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of September 2.

Thursday, September 5

Avril Lavigne @ The GRAMMY Museum [Sold Out]

In February, pop-rock icon Avril Lavigne‘s sixth studio album Head Above Water was released with the tracks “Head Above Water,” “Tell Me It’s Over,” and “Dumb Blonde” in tow. Though a serious case of Lyme disease left Avril sick for two years, music is how she made it through. “All of a sudden, I have this song concept and all these lyrics,” she told UPROXX earlier this year. “I grabbed my cell phone and I went into Notes, and I was like, ‘God, help me keep my head above the water so that I can breathe, and rescue me.”