All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

#The UPROXX Guide To LA #Florence and the Machine
05.21.18 3 hours ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, May 21

Getty Image

Against Me! @ The Observatory [Tickets]
Florence And The Machine (with Perfume Genius) @ Walt Disney Concert Hall [Sold Out]
Gang Of Youths @ Moroccan Lounge [Sold Out]

Tuesday, May 22

Getty Image

Depeche Mode (with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) @ Honda Center [Tickets]
Lykke Li @ Moroccan Lounge [Sold Out]
Paul Simon @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA#Florence and the Machine
TAGSBJ The Chicago KidFever Rayflorence and the machineGang Of Youthslos angelespaul simonPINKThe UPROXX Guide To LA

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 2 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP