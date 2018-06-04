All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, June 4

Catie Laffoon

Julia Michaels @ The Forum [Tickets]

Tuesday, June 5

Tonje Thilesen

Dr. Dog (with (Sandy) Alex G) @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel [Tickets]
Johnny Marr @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]
Julia Michaels @ The Forum [Tickets]
Wet @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

Wednesday, June 6

Niall Lea

Iceage (with Mary Lattimore) @ Regent Theater [Tickets]
Johnny Marr @ Teragram Ballroom [Sold Out]
Smino @ El Rey Theatre [Sold Out]
Wet @ Constellation Room At The Observatory [Sold Out]

Thursday, June 7

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

King Tuff @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]
Minus The Bear @ Mayan Theater [Tickets]
Speedy Ortiz @ The Echo [Tickets]
Vetiver @ Zebulon [Tickets]
The Yardbirds @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

