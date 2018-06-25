All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week, including classic rap shows and brand new pop names.

Monday, June 25

Brantley Gutierrez

03 Greedo and Big Crys @ Belasco Theater [Tickets]
Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]
Meg Myers @ The Echo [Sold out]
William Tyler and Jess Williamson @ Zebulon [Tickets]

Tuesday, June 26

Charlie Lowe

Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]
Quiet Slang @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Wednesday, June 27

Getty Image / Jason Kempin

Freddie Gibbs @ The Observatory [Tickets]
Post Malone, SOB x RBE, and 21 Savage @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]
Quiet Slang @ Constellation Room at the Observatory [Tickets]

Thursday, June 28

Getty Image

Janelle Monáe @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]
Post Malone, 21 Savage, SAINt JHN, and Tyla Yaweh @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

