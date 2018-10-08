Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of October 8.

Monday, October 8

Whitten Sabbitini

Jeff Tweedy @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel [Tickets]

Tweedy has ventured away from Wilco before, but for the first time, he’s touring behind a solo album made up purely of new solo material.

Keith Urban @ Santa Barbara Bowl [Tickets]

Urban has been a country superstar for a long time now, so if you’re a fan of the genre who somehow hasn’t seen him yet, here’s a fine opportunity to make that happen.

Tuesday, October 9

Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Sting and Shaggy @ Santa Barbara Bowl [Tickets]

I recently saw the duo perform at the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival, and between their own songs and the ones from their collaborative album, it’s a real fun time.

Wednesday, October 10

Tim Cadiente

A Perfect Circle @ The Grammy Museum [Tickets]

Here’s a beloved band that famously doesn’t release music all that often, so when they’re touring behind their first new album in 14 years, you best show up.

Read our interview with Maynard James Keenan here.

Florida Georgia Line @ The Novo by Microsoft [Tickets]

Few bands in country are bigger than FGL at the moment, and that’s because whether or not you’re a country fan per se, there’s no denying how fun their hits are.

Thursday, October 11

Silvia Grav

Graham Nash @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel [Tickets]

Nash just released his box set Over The Years, but more importantly, he’s a folk-rock legend behind some of the most storied songs of his era, something the box set illustrates well.

Read our interview with Nash here.

Van William @ Bootleg Theater [Tickets]

He’s an up-and-comer, but Uproxx’s Caitlin White is confident enough to say that his debut album, Countries, is one of 2018’s best folk-rock records.

Read our review of Countries here.