Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of September 24.

Monday, September 24

Columbia Records

Foster The People @ The Observatory [Sold out]

The “Pumped Up Kicks” band is currently touring behind Sacred Hearts Club, their 2017 album that saw the group experimenting with some new sounds.

Tuesday, September 25

Getty Image

Eleanor Friedberger @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Friedberger just released her fourth solo album back in May, and she previously told Uproxx that it was inspired by late nights in a Greek disco.

Read our interview with Friedberger here.

Florence And The Machine (with Kamasi Washington) @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

It’s been a long and mysterious lead-up to Florence And The Machine’s next album, but it’s finally, officially forthcoming. She’s a dynamic performer, and kicking off the evening with Washington doesn’t hurt either.

Shawn Mendes @ The GRAMMY Museum [Sold out]

Although he’s a gentle-faced pop star, Mendes has also received a good amount of praise for his new self-titled album, which sees the 20-year-old making great strides in his songwriting maturity.

Superorganism @ The Glass House [Tickets]

“Everybody Wants To Be Famous” is a certified weird indie smash, and the band is an enigma that should be seen live if presented the opportunity.

Wednesday, September 26

Getty Image

Childish Gambino (with Rae Sremmurd) @ The Forum [Tickets]

This is likely Donald Glover’s last Gambino tour ever, so this is possibly your last chance to experience a defining hip-hop figure in his current form.

Florence And The Machine (with Kamasi Washington) @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Thursday, September 27

Merge Records

Ben Howard (with Wye Oak) @ Shrine Auditorium [Tickets]

Howard is one of the most beloved U.K. singer-songwriters of the past decade, so combine that with Wye Oak, who has one of 2018’s finest albums under their belt, and you have yourself a night.

Okilly Dokilly @ Alex’s Bar [Tickets]

Yes, this is the Ned Flanders metal band.