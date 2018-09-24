Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of September 24.
Monday, September 24
Foster The People @ The Observatory [Sold out]
The “Pumped Up Kicks” band is currently touring behind Sacred Hearts Club, their 2017 album that saw the group experimenting with some new sounds.
Tuesday, September 25
Eleanor Friedberger @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]
Friedberger just released her fourth solo album back in May, and she previously told Uproxx that it was inspired by late nights in a Greek disco.
Read our interview with Friedberger here.
Florence And The Machine (with Kamasi Washington) @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]
It’s been a long and mysterious lead-up to Florence And The Machine’s next album, but it’s finally, officially forthcoming. She’s a dynamic performer, and kicking off the evening with Washington doesn’t hurt either.
Shawn Mendes @ The GRAMMY Museum [Sold out]
Although he’s a gentle-faced pop star, Mendes has also received a good amount of praise for his new self-titled album, which sees the 20-year-old making great strides in his songwriting maturity.
Superorganism @ The Glass House [Tickets]
“Everybody Wants To Be Famous” is a certified weird indie smash, and the band is an enigma that should be seen live if presented the opportunity.
Wednesday, September 26
Childish Gambino (with Rae Sremmurd) @ The Forum [Tickets]
This is likely Donald Glover’s last Gambino tour ever, so this is possibly your last chance to experience a defining hip-hop figure in his current form.
Florence And The Machine (with Kamasi Washington) @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]
Thursday, September 27
Ben Howard (with Wye Oak) @ Shrine Auditorium [Tickets]
Howard is one of the most beloved U.K. singer-songwriters of the past decade, so combine that with Wye Oak, who has one of 2018’s finest albums under their belt, and you have yourself a night.
Okilly Dokilly @ Alex’s Bar [Tickets]
Yes, this is the Ned Flanders metal band.
