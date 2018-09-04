All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 3.

Tuesday, September 4

Charlotte Patmore

Let’s Eat Grandma (with Odetta Hartman) @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Don’t let the weird name fool you: The UK duo is making some of the most fascinating and catchy indie pop out there. Odetta Hartman’s lastest is a freak-folk winner as well.

Wednesday, September 5

Getty Image

BTS @ Staples Center [Tickets]

It’s a great week to be a BTS fan in Los Angeles: The world’s biggest boy band is playing the Staples Center basically every night this week.

J. Cole (with Young Thug and Jaden Smith) @ Honda Center [Tickets]

J. Cole’s hip-hop tour de force continues, and to sweeten the pot even more, he’s got Young Thug and Jaden Smith with him.

Phoenix @ The Observatory [Sold out]

Phoenix has been one of the most consistent indie groups of the past decade, and their LA residency looks like it’ll be a lot of fun.

Thursday, September 6

Getty Image

BTS @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Phoenix @ Fonda Theatre [Sold out]

Rich The Kid @ The Observatory [Tickets]

The Kendrick Lamar associate just released his debut album, The World Is Yours, which features guest spots from Kendrick, Lil Wayne, Khalid, and a myriad of other contemporary hip-hop figures.

