Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 3.
Tuesday, September 4
Let’s Eat Grandma (with Odetta Hartman) @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]
Don’t let the weird name fool you: The UK duo is making some of the most fascinating and catchy indie pop out there. Odetta Hartman’s lastest is a freak-folk winner as well.
Wednesday, September 5
BTS @ Staples Center [Tickets]
It’s a great week to be a BTS fan in Los Angeles: The world’s biggest boy band is playing the Staples Center basically every night this week.
J. Cole (with Young Thug and Jaden Smith) @ Honda Center [Tickets]
J. Cole’s hip-hop tour de force continues, and to sweeten the pot even more, he’s got Young Thug and Jaden Smith with him.
Phoenix @ The Observatory [Sold out]
Phoenix has been one of the most consistent indie groups of the past decade, and their LA residency looks like it’ll be a lot of fun.
Thursday, September 6
BTS @ Staples Center [Tickets]
Phoenix @ Fonda Theatre [Sold out]
Rich The Kid @ The Observatory [Tickets]
The Kendrick Lamar associate just released his debut album, The World Is Yours, which features guest spots from Kendrick, Lil Wayne, Khalid, and a myriad of other contemporary hip-hop figures.
