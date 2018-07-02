Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week, including classic rap shows and brand new pop names.

Monday, July 2

The Go-Go’s and Los Angeles Philharmonic @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Summer is the perfect time to see one of the most summery bands ever, especially since they’ll be backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Hawthorne Heights @ The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Kitchen [Free]

The Ohio group was the premiere emo band of their time, and their new album, Bad Frequencies, is a prime opportunity to see how well the genre translates to 2018.

Tuesday, July 3

Frog Eyes, Hello Blue Roses, and The Skygreen Leopards @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Frog Eyes, best known for their 2007 cult favorite album Tears of the Valedictorian, just released their final record, so this could be the last opportunity to check them out live.

Wale @ Playhouse Nightclub [Tickets]

It’s tough to achieve staying power in hip-hop, so the fact that Wale has been a prominent figure in the genre for the past decade means something.

Wednesday, July 4

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs @ Skybar, Mondrian Hotel [Tickets]

The British DJ just released his first new single in four years, and since he’s known for his flamboyant live shows, this could be low-key the most engaging LA concert of the week.

Thursday, July 5

Mastodon and Primus @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

What more could an alternative metal/heavy rock fan ask for than a bill featuring Primus, the premiere group of the ’90s in the genre, and Mastodon, one of the greats doing it today?