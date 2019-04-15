Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

(This week is a bit thinner than usual, however, probably because everybody is focused on Coachella at the moment. Regardless, there are still some strong options out there over the next few days.)

To help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of April 15.

Wednesday, April 17

Tonje Thilesen

Natalie Prass @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

“Short Court Style” was one of last year’s most fun singles, and the rest of The Future And The Past is similarly worthwhile.

Spiritualized @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

The legendary UK space rock band released their first album in six years in 2018, and it was one of their strongest yet.