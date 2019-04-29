Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of April 29.

Tuesday, April 30

Jeremy Lange

The Mountain Goats @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

The indie group has been productive for a long time, and they just released their seventeenth album, In League With Dragons.

Thursday, May 2

Stephen Malkmus

Morrissey @ Lunt-Fontanne Theatre [Tickets]

If Morrissey decides to go through with the show, it could be a good one!

(Sandy) Alex G (with Tomberlin) @ House of Independents [Tickets]

Two of indie’s finest will be in the same building on one night; can’t beat that.

Stephen Malkmus @ The Kitchen [Tickets]

Here’s a chance to see an indie icon try something new, as his new album is a real departure for him.