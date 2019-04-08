Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of April 8.

Monday, April 8

4AD

Aldous Harding @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

The New Zealand folk singer-songwriter had a strong 2017 album with Party, and this year, she’s returning with Designer.

Jeff Tweedy @ Town Hall [Tickets]

Wilco is getting ready to host their Solid Sound festival this summer, but before that, Jeff Tweedy will be hitting Town Hall solo.

Lil Baby (with Blueface and City Girls) @ Terminal 5 [Sold out]

Hip-hop is full of rising stars right now, and here’s a chance to catch three of the finest in one night.

Tuesday, April 9

Whitten Sabbitini

Jeff Tweedy @ Town Hall [Tickets]

Wednesday, April 10

Saddle Creek

Ella Vos @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Vos is an up-and-comer you should know, so read our interview with her here.

Hand Habits @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Placeholder is one of the year’s finest indie records so far, so with that in mind, check out our interview with Hand Habits here.