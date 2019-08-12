Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of August 1.

Thursday, August 15

Stephanie Griffin

Backstreet Boys @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

When it comes to your Thursday night, you know you want it that way.

Mutual Benefit @ Mercury Lounge [Tickets]

Mutual Benefit blessed 2018 with a mighty fine indie-folk record, Thunder Follows The Light.

Friday, August 16

Pink @ NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum [Tickets]

Whether you’re talking about “Get The Party Started,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” or “Just Like A Pill,” Pink has hits for days.