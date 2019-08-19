Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of August 19.

Tuesday, August 20

Haim @ The Rooftop At Pier 17 [Tickets]

After a couple years away, the Haim sisters kicked off a new era with the recent single “Summer Girl.”

Jonas Brothers @ Webster Hall [Tickets]

With their comeback in full swing, it truly is the summer of Jonas.

Snoop Dogg @ Up & Down [Tickets]

Snoop Dogg’s a legend, and an opportunity to see him live should be embraced, especially by those who haven’t yet.

Wednesday, August 21

Tame Impala @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Kevin Parker fans will have two opportunities to see him on stage at MSG this weekend, and he has a new album coming out… at some point.

Thursday, August 22

Shawn Mendes @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

Shawn Mendes will also be around a lot, as he’s taking over Barclays Center for the weekend.

