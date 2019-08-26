Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of August 26.

Wednesday, August 28

Billy Joel @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

It’s been a month since Billy Joel’s last MSG performance, which means he’s back for another.

Mary J. Blige and Nas @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

The pair recently dropped a new song together, a classic slice of R&B called “Thriving.”

Thursday, August 29

Jonas Brothers @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Fans who have long been wishing for a Jonas Brothers comeback finally got one, and it’s been a runaway success.

Z100 Summer Bash (Lil Nas X, Marshmello, and more) @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 [Tickets]

When it comes to the charts, “Old Town Road” is the biggest song ever, so don’t pass up a chance to hear it live.