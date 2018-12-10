Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 10.

Monday, December 10

Mumford & Sons (with Maggie Rogers) @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

With Maggie Rogers in tow, this show is actually a rare opportunity: It’s not often you get to see two artists who have been musical guests on the current Saturday Night Live season in one night.

Tuesday, December 11

Brett Eldredge @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

I personally saw Eldredge at a festival in Chicago this summer, and I can attest to the fact that the country star can get a crowd absolutely amped.

Gang Of Youths @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

Gang Of Youths is one of the most rocking Australian exports in recent memory, and their album Go Farther In Lightness was one of last year’s finest.

Wednesday, December 12

Andrea Bocelli @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Bocelli is one of the most esteemed pure vocalists of the past few decades, so hearing his voice live is something you should experience if given the opportunity.

Thursday, December 13

Hot 97 Presents Hot For The Holidays (Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Gunna, Trey Songz) @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]

Here’s a nice charcuterie plate of modern hip-hop talent, from the up-and-coming Lil Baby to the more seasoned Trey Songz.

New 102.7’s Holiday in NEW York (Charlie Puth, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Julia Michaels) @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Like the previous show, this is also a nice sampler, this time of the modern pop landscape, thanks to the rising Lauv and pop star Charlie Puth.

Phosphorescent @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

There was a lot of time between albums, but following the wait came C’est La Vie, one of 2018’s best albums.