There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 16.
Monday, December 16
Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos [Tickets]
Wednesday, December 18
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
The Talking Heads frontperson’s American Utopia show is one of the most visually spectacular things he’s ever done.
Hot 97’s Hot For The Holidays (Khalid, Wale, and more) @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]
Hot 97 recruited a strong lineup for its end-of-year concert, headlined by Khalid and Wale.
James Blake @ Bam Harvey Theatre [Tickets]
Thursday, December 19
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Friday, December 20
ASAP Ferg and Murda Beatz @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]
Ferg is fresh off the release of his wild new “Jet Lag” video.
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Saturday, December 21
ASAP Ferg and Murda Beatz @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Sunday, December 22
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
The legendary indie group is touring in support of their 2018 album, There’s A Riot Going On.
