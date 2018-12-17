Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 17.

Tuesday, December 18

Eliot Lee Hazel

Cat Power @ Brooklyn Steel [Sold out]

This is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed, as Chan Marshall is touring in support of Wanderer, her first new album since 2012.

Hiss Golden Messenger @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

MC Taylor’s most recent album is 2017 Hallelujah Anyhow, but interestingly, he recently shared a box set that features a disc consisting of songs only available as part of that release.