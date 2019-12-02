There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 2.
Monday, December 2
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]
The living legend will be spending a lot of time at the Beacon Theatre this week.
Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos [Tickets]
Revisit our interview with Rosenstock here.
Tuesday, December 3
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]
Wednesday, December 4
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]
Bon Iver @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]
Bon Iver’s latest album, i,i, is one of the year’s finest.
Thursday, December 5
Lucy Dacus (with Haley Heynderickx) @ Webster Hall [Tickets]
Lucy Dacus spent 2019 releasing a song for just about every occasion, and now she has compiled the tunes on a new holiday-themed collection, the aptly titled 2019.
Friday, December 6
Bedouine @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]
Bedouine is getting ready to support Mandy Moore on her first proper tour in a decade.
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]
Saturday, December 7
Alison Wonderland @ Great Hall, Avant Gardner [Tickets]
Watch the latest Honda Backstage video on Wonderland here.
Manchester Orchestra @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
The group recently teamed up with T Bone Burnett for the serene “Xela.”
Summer Walker @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]
Now’s the time to see Walker take the stage, because it seems like she may not be doing it for much longer.
Sunday, December 8
Summer Walker @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]
