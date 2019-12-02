Getty Image
All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 2.

Monday, December 2

Polyvinyl

Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

The living legend will be spending a lot of time at the Beacon Theatre this week.

Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos [Tickets]

Revisit our interview with Rosenstock here.

Tuesday, December 3

Getty Image

Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Wednesday, December 4

Getty Image

Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Bon Iver @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]

Bon Iver’s latest album, i,i, is one of the year’s finest.

Thursday, December 5

Matador

Lucy Dacus (with Haley Heynderickx) @ Webster Hall [Tickets]

Lucy Dacus spent 2019 releasing a song for just about every occasion, and now she has compiled the tunes on a new holiday-themed collection, the aptly titled 2019.

Friday, December 6

Polly Antonia Barrowman

Bedouine @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]

Bedouine is getting ready to support Mandy Moore on her first proper tour in a decade.

Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Saturday, December 7

Amazon Music

Alison Wonderland @ Great Hall, Avant Gardner [Tickets]

Watch the latest Honda Backstage video on Wonderland here.

Manchester Orchestra @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

The group recently teamed up with T Bone Burnett for the serene “Xela.”

Summer Walker @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

Now’s the time to see Walker take the stage, because it seems like she may not be doing it for much longer.

Sunday, December 8

LVRN

Summer Walker @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

