There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 23.
Monday, December 23
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
The former Talking Heads leader is putting on one of the most entertaining shows of his career with American Utopia.
Jeff Rosenstock @ Trans-Pecos [Tickets]
Read our interview with Rosenstock here.
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
The legendary indie rock group will be holding down the fort in New York during this week of Christmas.
Tuesday, December 24
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
Wednesday, December 25
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
Thursday, December 26
Dave East @ PlayStation Theater [Tickets]
East recently scored a Jay Electronica feature on his new song, “No Hoodie (Nothin’ To Lose).”
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
Friday, December 27
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
Saturday, December 28
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Phish @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Phish has been one of the biggest live bands for decades, and now they’re playing the country’s most esteemed venue.
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]
Sunday, December 29
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
Phish @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Yasiin Bey @ Sony Hall [Tickets]
The artist formerly known as Mos Def made a new album this year, but it’s not widely available.
Yo La Tengo @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]