There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 10.
Tuesday, February 11
Electric Guest @ Webster Hall [Tickets]
Read our interview with Electric Guest here.
YBN Cordae @ Elsewhere (The Hall) [Tickets]
YBN Cordae is a hip-hop star on the rise whose first album, The Lost Boy, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
Wednesday, February 12
Electric Guest @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]
Tove Lo @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Tove Lo recently dropped a pair of new songs she made with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas.
Thursday, February 13
Earthgang and Mick Jenkins @ Warsaw [Tickets]
Read our review of Mirrorland here.
Okay Kaya @ National Sawdust [Tickets]
Okay Kaya is clearly one of music’s creative thinkers, as evidenced by songs and videos like “Baby Little Tween.”
Tove Lo @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Friday, February 14
Earthgang and Mick Jenkins @ Warsaw [Tickets]
Saturday, February 15
Live From Here (with Real Estate) @ Town Hall [Tickets]
Real Estate recently announced a new album, and they did so with the breezy single “Paper Cup.”
Lauryn Hill @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury [Tickets]
Towards the end of 2019, Hill released her first original song in six years.
