There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 11.

Tuesday, February 12

Gang Gang Dance (with Geologist) @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

The experimental group would be worth leaving the house on their own, but they are more so when they have Animal Collective’s Geologist with them.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]

What, are you not going to go see Jeff Goldblum perform jazz live?

Wednesday, February 13

Action Bronson @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

Bronson stays busy with his many endeavors, and now he’s supporting his latest album, last year’s White Bronco.

YG @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

YG highlighted last summer with his Stay Dangerous album, which spawned the hit “Big Bank” featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, as well as production from DJ Mustard.