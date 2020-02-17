There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 17.
Tuesday, February 18
Ryley Walker @ Union Pool [Tickets]
Read our recent interview with Walker here.
US Girls @ The Dance [Tickets]
This is one of the first stops of US Girls’ North American tour, which runs for the next few months.
Wednesday, February 19
Bat For Lashes @ Town Hall [Tickets]
Bat For Lashes highlighted 2019 with the new album Lost Girls.
Post Malone (with Swae Lee) @ NYCB LIVE: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum [Tickets]
Post Malone and his “Sunflower” partner Swae Lee are taking over NYC for a night.
Thursday, February 20
Billy Joel @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Once a month, every month, MSG belongs to Billy Joel. Now is that time.
Chief Keef @ Knockdown Center [Tickets]
Check out our look at the lasting legacy of Keef’s “I Don’t Like” video.
Friday, February 21
Drive-By Truckers @ Webster Hall [Tickets]
Read our new interview with Drive-By Truckers here.
Saturday, February 22
Tory Lanez @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]
Lanez provided additional NBA All-Star entertainment this past weekend by headlining a Chicago show.
Sunday, February 23
Megan Thee Stallion @ Great Hall, Avant Gardner [Tickets]
Megan is fresh off a Tonight Show performance of her latest tune, “B.I.T.C.H.”
