There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 24.
Wednesday, February 26
Tibet House US Benefit Concert (Matt Berninger, Phoebe Bridgers, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, and more) @ Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage [Tickets]
This could be a rare opportunity to see Berninger and Bridgers perform their collaborative Between Two Ferns track, “Walking On A String.”
Thursday, February 27
G Herbo @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
This will be Herbo’s last show before the release of his new album, PTSD, which comes out on February 28.
Friday, February 28
Celine Dion @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
The Canadian legend is still as busy as ever, as last year saw her release a new album, Courage.
Saturday, February 29
Celine Dion @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
Sunday, March 1
Lil Tjay @ The Paramount [Tickets]
Lil Tjay is only 18 and he already got Lil Wayne to join him on a track.
