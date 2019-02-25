Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 25.

Monday, February 25

Getty Image

James Blake @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

You may have caught him live during the Grammys recently, and now he’s touring behind Assume Form, his first record in three years.

Tuesday, February 26

Chantal Anderson

William Tyler @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]

Tyler put out one of this year’s finest instrumental records with Goes West, and it’s mesmerizing to watch him on stage with just his guitar.

Wednesday, February 27

4AD

Deerhunter @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Bradford Cox and company have a cult indie following, and their new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, is one of their best yet.