All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of January 13.

Wednesday, January 15

Wale @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Check out our review of Wale’s latest album, Wow… That’s Crazy, here.

Thursday, January 16

Talib Kweli @ Brooklyn Bowl [Tickets]

Aside from hosting Uproxx’s People’s Party podcast, Kweli is also touring behind his 2017 album Radio Silence.

Friday, January 17

Yams Day 2020 (ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, etc.) @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

The whole ASAP crew will be on hand to pay homage to the late ASAP Yams.

Saturday, January 18

Caroline Polachek @ Warsaw [Tickets]

The former Charlift singer got her solo career off the ground in a big way last year with Pang, her first album under her own name.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

