There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of January 14.
Wednesday, January 16
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ a secret location [Tickets]
The Philadelphia group established themselves as a buzzy indie band in the mid-2000s with their first couple albums, and now they’re touring behind their most recent effort, 2017’s The Tourist.
Panic! At The Disco @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
For Brendan Urie fans, this is one of the first opportunities to see him live since his Broadway run in the show Kinky Boots.
Thursday, January 17
Japanese Breakfast (with Hand Habits) @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Of course, Japanese Breakfast is excellent, but be sure to get there early for Hand Habits too, whose recent single “Placeholder” is a delight.
Yams Day: ASAP & Friends (ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Mob, and Ski Mask The Slump God) @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
This show marks the fourth anniversary of ASAP Yams’ passing, and as usual, the ASAP crew will be on hand, as well as some associates.
You missed quite a lot:
Monday (1/14):
FREE Adam Platt Trio @ Letlove Inn (Queens)
Cumbiagra @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (late)
Brain Cloud @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (early)
*FREE Middle Blue @ Bar Chord (Brooklyn)
Mary-Elaine Jenkins, Jefferson Hamer Electric Band @ City Winery Loft
Jim Campilongo Trio @ Rockwood 2
FREE Rev Vince Anderson @ Union Pool (Brooklyn)
Tuesday (1/15):
Kris Davis: The Music of Andrew Hill @ The Stone
FREE Subtonics @ Letlove Inn (Queens)
Slavic Soul Party @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (late)
Michael Leonhart Orchestra w/ Chris Potter @ Jazz Standard (early/late)
The Playing at 9PM’s @ Coney Island Baby
FREE Brooklyn Bluegrass Collective @ Brooklyn Bowl
*Michael Daves @ Rockwood Music Hall (late)
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
Why?, Tomberlin @ Space Ballroom (Hamden, CT)
Wednesday (1/16):
The Mandingo Ambassadors @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (late)
The Revivalists @ Beacon Theater
Kris Davis, John Hebert, Jeff Tain Watts @ The Stone
*Ezra Feinberg, Ava Mendoza et al @ Union Hall (Brooklyn)
Yacouba Sissoko @ Bar LunAtico (Brooklyn)
EJ Strickland Quintet @ Jazz Standard (early/late)
Jaimie Branch et al, Kirk Knuffke et al. @ Nublu 151
Forro @ Nublu Classic
Panic! At the Disco @ Barclays Center (Brooklyn)
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
Third Eye Blind @ MHOW (Brooklyn)
Smokey’s Round Up @ Sunny’s (Brooklyn)
Japanese Breakfast, Hand Habits @ Space Ballroom (Hamden, CT)
Thursday (1/17):
*Kris Davis/Julian Lage @ The Stone
Wayne Krantz, Orlando Le Fleming, Stacey @ 55 Bar (late)
The Revivalists @ Beacon Theater
Raya Brass Band @ Littlefield (Brooklyn)
Jefferson Hamer, Ray Rizzo, Tyrone Cotton, Julia Patinella @ The Owl (Brooklyn)
Gerald Cleaver @ Smalls (Late)
DJ Logic & Friends: V. Reid, C. McBride, M. Gilmore, C. Benjamin @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jay Rodriguez Quartet @ Smalls (early)
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
FREE Ethan Eubanks Detroit Grease @ Rockwood 3 Balcony
Japanese Breakfast, Palehound, Hand Habits @ Brooklyn Steel
Aztec Sun @ Symphony Space
Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Prass @ Capitol Theater (Port Chester)
Friday (1/18):
Acid Dad @ Market Hotel (Brooklyn)
Juan Wauters @ Knitting Factory (Brooklyn)
*Oneida, Danielson @ Bell House (Brooklyn)
Nikhil Yerawadker & Low Mentality @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (late)
Jamie Saft Trio/Hank Roberts Trio @ The Owl (Brooklyn)
Kris Davis with I. Laubrock, T. Dunn, T. Rainey, M. Maneri @ The Stone
Jason Moran/Kassa Overall @ Jazz Gallery (early/late)
The Jayhawks @ Brooklyn Bowl
We Free Strings et al @ Nublu 151
Skyway Man @ Berlin
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
Juan Waters @ Knitting Factory (Brooklyn)
Japanese Breakfast, Hand Habits, Why? @ Brooklyn Steel
The Lemon Twigs @ MHOW (Brooklyn)
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Capitol Theater (Port Chester)
Lettuce @ Infinity Hall (Hartford, CT)
Saturday (1/19):
*King Tuff @ Bowery Ballroom
Kris Davis et al. @ The Stone
Lettuce (Ghost Note opens) @ Brooklyn Steel
Mantana Roberts, Circuits des Yeux @ Issue Project Room (Brooklyn)
Craig Greenberg @ Rockwood Music Hall (5pm)
Snark Horse: Matt Mitchell, Kim Cass, Kate Gentile, Davy Lazar @ Jazz Gallery (early/late)
Sean Moran/Vinnie Sperrazza @ Greenwich Music House
Clark Gayton & Science of Sound (Avi Bortnick, Tony Mason et al) @ Bar LunAtico (Brooklyn)
The Jayhawks @ Brooklyn Bowl
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
Darius Jones, Gerald Cleaver, Daniel Givens @ Nublu 151
Sean Walsh @ Skinny Dennis (4pm)
Alejandro Escovedo @ City Winery
The Lemon Twigs @ MHOW (Brooklyn)
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Capitol Theater (Port Chester)
FREE Red Baraat @ Garcias (Port Chester) (early)
Sunday (1/20):
Stephane Wrembel @ Barbes (Brooklyn) (late)
Grails @ St Vitus (Brooklyn)
Emmet Cohen Trio @ Village Vanguard (early/late)
Strange Majik @ Brooklyn Bowl
*75 Dollar Bill @ Union Pool (Brooklyn)
Alejandro Escovedo @ City Winery
FREE Matana Roberts/Darius Jones, RaaDie @ Downtown Music Gallery (6pm)
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Capitol Theater (Port Chester)
King Tuff @ Space Ballroom (Hamden, CT)
FREE Chris Harford @ Garcias (Port Chester) (early)
The Jayhawks @ FTC Warehouse (Fairfield, CT)