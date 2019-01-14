Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of January 14.

Wednesday, January 16

Jimmy Fontaine

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ a secret location [Tickets]

The Philadelphia group established themselves as a buzzy indie band in the mid-2000s with their first couple albums, and now they’re touring behind their most recent effort, 2017’s The Tourist.

Panic! At The Disco @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

For Brendan Urie fans, this is one of the first opportunities to see him live since his Broadway run in the show Kinky Boots.

Thursday, January 17

Mr. iozo

Japanese Breakfast (with Hand Habits) @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Of course, Japanese Breakfast is excellent, but be sure to get there early for Hand Habits too, whose recent single “Placeholder” is a delight.

Yams Day: ASAP & Friends (ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Mob, and Ski Mask The Slump God) @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

This show marks the fourth anniversary of ASAP Yams’ passing, and as usual, the ASAP crew will be on hand, as well as some associates.