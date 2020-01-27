Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of January 27.

Thursday, January 30

Frances Quinlan @ The Sultan Room [Tickets]

The Hop Along singer is going solo, and she has a new record coming out this week.

Loud Records 25th Anniversary (Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more) @ Radio City Music Hall [Tickets]

A bunch of big hip-hop names are coming together to celebrate the legendary hip-hop label.

Friday, January 31

Louis Tomlinson @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

The One Direction member is about the be the latest one in the group to put out a solo record, as Walls is out very soon.

Nada Surf (with Aaron Lee Tasjan) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Nada Surf have been indie icons since the ’90s, but they haven’t been confined to that decade, as they have a new record quickly on the way.

Roddy Ricch @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Life is great for Ricch right now, considering that “The Box” is one of the year’s only No. 1 singles so far.

Torres @ The Sultan Room [Tickets]

This gig is a special one, as it is Torres’ release show for her new album, Silver Tongue.