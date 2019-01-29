Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of January 28.

Monday, January 28

Keuning @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

The Killers’ guitarist is touring behind a solo album, and he brings many of the band’s charms to songs like “Boat Accident.”

Thursday, January 31

Justin Timberlake @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Timberlake has been a huge pop star since many of us were in elementary school, so you can’t go wrong seeing a seasoned showman of his caliber.

Friday, February 1

Steve Gunn (with Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore) @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

On the road is where Gunn is in his element: He recently told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, “For me, being a traveling musician, I often struggle with just being at home. Just pacing around, you know. I like moving around and playing.”