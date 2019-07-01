Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of July 1.

Monday, July 1

Rich The Kid @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Rich The Kid had one of the best rap albums of March, and even more good news is that he’s cool with Lil Uzi Vert now.

The Cher Show @ Neil Simon Theatre [Tickets]

The Broadway musical based on Cher’s career and life just announced that it’s coming to an end soon, so this could be one of your last chances to see it.

Tuesday, July 2

The Cher Show @ Neil Simon Theatre [Tickets]

Lyricist Lounge (hosted by Talib Kweli) @ S.O.B.’s [Tickets]

Talib Kweli is hosting an evening that will feature performances from Benny The Butcher, Gorilla Ness, Rick Hyde, Lil Dee, and Jay Lonzo.

Wand @ BSP [Tickets]

The psychedelic group released their latest album, Laughing Matter, back in April.

Wednesday, July 3

The Cher Show (early and late show) @ Neil Simon Theatre [Tickets]