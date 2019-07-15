Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of July 15.

Tuesday, July 16

Getty Image

Wiz Khalifa (with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama) @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater [Tickets]

If Wiz somehow isn’t enough for you, his show also boasts guests like French Montana and Chevy Woods.

Wednesday, July 17

Getty Image

Carly Rae Jepsen @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

The Canadian pop star just released her latest album ‘Dedicated,’ and so far, her tour has been excellent.

Thursday, July 18

Anthrox Studio

Black Midi @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Despite their promotional images from this album cycle, Black Midi is made up of real human people, and those organic creatures are hitting the road.

Carly Rae Jepsen @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Tirzah @ Elsewhere [Tickets]

Tirzah’s Devotion was an R&B highlight of last summer, so read our review of the record here.