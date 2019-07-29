Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of July 29.

Tuesday, July 30

Getty Image

Willow Smith @ Baby’s All Right [Sold out]

Willow Smith is just 18 years old and she’s already touring behind her third album, the just-released Willow.

Wednesday, July 31

Getty Image

Khalid @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Khalid went from up-and-comer to pop star quickly, so here’s a chance to see him in case you missed him at that BBQ restaurant.

Snail Mail @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Lindsey Jordan is just a hair over 20 years old, but she’s already become an important voice in contemporary indie rock.

Thursday, August 1

Press Here

Blood Orange @ Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center [Tickets]

Dev Hynes just released his Angel’s Pulse mixtape, which is a sort of companion to his 2018 album Negro Swan.

Khalid @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Snail Mail @ Webster Hall [Tickets]