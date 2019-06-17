Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of June 17.

Tuesday, June 18

Ariana Grande (with Normani) @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Ariana Grande can’t be stopped; She even became a Planned Parenthood hero recently.

Billie Eilish (with Denzel Curry @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 [Tickets]

Here’s a chance to see two of the brightest youngsters in pop and hop-hop in one night.

Helado Negro @ The Rooftop, Elsewhere [Tickets]

See where Helado Negro’s “Running” ranks on our list of the best songs of 2019 so far.

Wednesday, June 19

Ariana Grande (with Normani) @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Billie Eilish (with Denzel Curry @ Radio City Music Hall [Tickets]

Jason Isbell and Father John Misty @ Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell [Tickets]

It doesn’t get much better than two of the finest in country and indie.