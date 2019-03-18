Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of March 18.

Monday, March 18

Getty Image

Fleetwood Mac @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Lindsey Buckingham won’t be on stage, but Stevie Nicks, the first woman who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice, will.

Tuesday, March 19

Evan Jenkins

Ryley Walker @ Union Pool [Tickets]

Walker had a prosperous 2018 thanks to two wonderful albums: Deafman Glance, and his Dave Matthews Band cover album, The Lillywhite Sessions.

Wednesday, March 20

Bombino @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]

I just saw Bombino, who recently became the first ever Grammy nominee from Niger, live last week, and his brand of African psychedelic-ish rock is enrapturing on stage.