All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

05.20.19 13 mins ago

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of May 20.

Monday, May 20

Juice Wrld and Ski Mask The Slump God @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Read our review of Juice Wrld’s recent show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles here.

Julia Michaels @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Michaels is a pop songwriting phenom, and it turns out she’s pretty special when she’s the one behind the mic, too.

Tuesday, May 21

Juice Wrld and Ski Mask The Slump God @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Wednesday, May 22

MGMT (with Warpaint) @ Webster Hall [Tickets]

You can’t really ask for more than two of the better indie rock bands of the past decade on one bill.

Thursday, May 23

Lizzo @ Terminal 5 [Tickets]

Lizzo is oh so clearly a star on the rise, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

MGMT (with Warpaint) @ Webster Hall [Tickets]

