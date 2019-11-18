There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of November 18.
Monday, November 18
Danny Brown @ Warsaw [Tickets]
Read our review of Brown’s new album U Know What I’m Sayin? here.
Tuesday, November 19
Tool @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
Check out our review of Tool’s long-awaited Fear Inoculum here.
Wednesday, November 20
FKA Twigs @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]
Find our review of Magdalene here.
Okay Kaya @ Public Records [Tickets]
Okay Kaya is fresh off sharing a kooky new video for “Baby Little Tween,” the latest offering from her upcoming album, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself.
Thursday, November 21
Angel Olsen @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Peep our review of All Mirrors here.
FKA Twigs @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]
Friday, November 22
Alex Cameron @ Webster Hall [Tickets]
Cameron recently released his new album Miami Memory, so find our thoughts on it here.
Angel Olsen @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Brockhampton (with Slowthai and 100 Gecs) @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Learn more about Brockhampton’s emotional new album Ginger in our review, here.
Saturday, November 23
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]
Dylan is a living legend, and opportunities to see him live in 2019 should be embraced.
Brockhampton (with Slowthai and 100 Gecs) @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Jonas Brothers @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
The holiday season is here, and the JoBros put their mark on it with the original new Christmas song, “Like It’s Christmas.”
Sunday, November 24
Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]