All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Music News Editor
09.03.19

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of September 2.

Wednesday, September 4

Joe Agius

Hatchie @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

Read our interview with Hatchie here.

Tash Sultana @ Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage [Tickets]

Revisit our interview with Sultana, from around this time last year, here.

Thursday, September 5

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

The Raconteurs @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

After an 11-year gap, the Jack White-led group released its third album, Help Us Stranger, in June.

