All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Senior Music Writer
05.07.18
There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the City’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for you hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, May 7

Alice In Chains @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Tuesday, May 8

Car Seat Headrest @ Market Hotel [Tickets]
Leon Bridges @ Rough Trade [Tickets]

Wednesday, May 9

Arctic Monkeys @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]
Bon Jovi @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
Power Trip and Sheer Mag @ Elsewhere [Tickets]

