There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the City’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for you hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, May 14

Florence And The Machine at Brooklyn Academy of Music [Tickets]

Tuesday, May 15

Wye Oak at Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

The Editors at Irving Plaza [Tickets]

Deerhunter at Elsewhere [Tickets]

PJ Morton at Brooklyn Bowl [Tickets]

Wednesday, May 16

Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft at Summerstage in Central Park [Tickets]

Nav at Irving Plaza [Tickets]

David Allen Coe at Sony Hall [Tickets]

Iceage at Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Quiet Slang (Beach Slang acoustic show) at Rough Trade [Tickets]

Thursday, May 17

Jackson Browne at The Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Shakey Graves at Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Pussy Riot at Elsewhere [Tickets]

Speedy Ortiz at Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Friday, May 18

Andrew W.K. at Irving Plaza [Tickets]

King Tuff at Music Hall Of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Low Cut Connie at Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Saturday, May 19

The Original Misfits with Suicidal Tendencies at the Prudential Center [Tickets]

Sunday, May 20



21 Savage at Terminal 5 [Tickets]

Dana Fuchs at Brooklyn Bowl [Tickets]