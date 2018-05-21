All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the City’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for you hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, May 21

Chvrches and The Range at Elsewhere [Tickets]

Wet at Music Hall Of Williamsburg [Tickets]

SOB x RBE at Rough Trade [Tickets]

Just Blaze at The Bowery Electric [Tickets]

Tuesday, May 22

Oneohtrix Point Never at Park Avenue Armory [Tickets]

The Kooks and The Academics at Terminal 5 [Tickets]

Myles Kennedy at the Highline Ballroom [Tickets]

Wednesday, May 23

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Young MA at Irving Plaza [Tickets]

This Is The Kit at Rough Trade [Tickets]

Thursday, May 24

Damien Jurado at Murmrr Theatre [Tickets]

Justin Townes Earle and Lily Hiatt at Music Hall Of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Friday, May 25

Mount Kimbie at Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Saturday, May 26

Bruce Hornsby at City Winery [Tickets]

Sunday, May 27

John Fogerty and ZZ Top at PNC Bank Arts Center [Tickets]