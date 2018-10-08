All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars — with Springsteen On Broadway a long-standing given that you owe it to yourself to see — we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, October 8

Getty Image

Charli XCX with Dorian Electra and Leland at Public Arts [Tickets]

One of the best pop stars in the planet at the height of her powers.

Brian Fallon with Craig Finn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

The Springsteen vibes are so, so real.

Tuesday, October 9

Getty Image

Elton John at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum [Tickets]

Your first opportunity to see Elton John live on his lengthy farewell tour.

Florence And The Machine and Kamasi Washington at Barclays Center [Tickets]

Florence Welch is already one of the most compelling live singers on the planet, but pair that with an opening set by Kamasi Washington and you have something truly special.

The Eagles at Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Are the Eagles still the Eagles without departed singer Glenn Frey? Find out for yourself at MSG.

Modest Mouse with Tropical Fuck Storm at Kings Theatre [Tickets]

Modest Mouse haven’t put out a new album in a minute, but are you really gonna pass up a chance to sing along to “Spitting Venom” at the highest possible volume? C’mon.