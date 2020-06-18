At this point, it’s clear that, at least for the foreseeable future, concerts won’t be like how they were before. That apparently applies to the behind-the-scenes aspects as well: Live Nation is changing some of their policies for 2021, and it puts a greater financial burden on artists.

In a recent memo (which was obtained by Rolling Stone), Live Nation reveals that they plan to decrease monetary guarantees to artists before an event by 20 percent. Also, if a concert is canceled due to poor ticket sales, instead of a 100-percent guarantee, artists will only get 25 percent. Those are just two of many changes outlined in the document.

The memo begins, “The global pandemic has changed the world in recent months and with it the dynamics of the music industry. We are in unprecedented times and must adequately account for the shift in market demand, the exponential rise of certain costs and the overall increase of uncertainty that materially affects our mission. In order for us to move forward, we must make certain changes to our agreements with the artists.”

After outlining the changes, the memo concludes, “We are fully aware of the significance of these changes, and we did not make these changes without serious consideration. We appreciate you — and all artists — understanding the need for us to make these changes in order to allow the festival business to continue not only for the artists and the producers, but also for the fans.”

Read the full memo below.